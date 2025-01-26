Israel escalates aggression on Jenin amid growing resistance

Additional military reinforcements have been deployed, underscoring the scale of the ongoing Israeli assault, Al Mayadeen reported.

Israeli military vehicles remain stationed around Jenin Governmental Hospital, restricting the movement of civilians and obstructing access to essential medical services. The situation has further deteriorated, with reports from Palestinian media confirming the demolition of over 20 homes in the camp, some of which were detonated by invading Israeli units.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that martyrs are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Throughout the week, Israeli forces have set fire to several homes, systematically demolishing others, with intermittent explosions reverberating across the camp.

Reinforcements have also been sent to Qabatiya, where Apache helicopters have been seen hovering, while infrastructure at the entrance to Al-Yamun, northwest of Jenin, is being systematically destroyed.

The photo shows 2.5-year-old Palestinian toddler Laila Muhammad Ayman al-Khatib who was shot by Israeli troops in West Bank and later died of her wounds.

MNA