Israeli officials’ resignation clear sign of defeat in Gaza

If Gaza were defeated, Islam would suffer, and when Gaza won, it means Islam attained victory, Major General Hossein Salami added.

“We did not back down in the face of the enemy and we never failed at any point,” he emphasized.

“We were not worried about the enemy's economic blockade, nor about its military threats and intimidation,” IRGC commander underlined.

The recent events have shown that right triumphs over the wrong, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami referred to the dimensions of the Palestinian Islamic resistance Movement, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement’s victory over the Zionist enemy despite the apparent devastation of Gaza and added, " In Gaza battlefield, those who remained with strong hearts come out victorious.”

Touching upon the resignation of Israeli military officials after the end of the Gaza war, Major General Salami emphasized that is a clear sign of the Zionists' defeat in the Gaza war.

