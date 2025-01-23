Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during raid near WB

A report by the Resistance News Network on Thursday identified the two Palestinians as Mohammed Nazzal from the Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, and Qutaiba al-Shalabi, a commander of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The two resistance fighters “ascended to martyrdom after engaging in fierce clashes for hours against the Israeli forces that had besieged them in a house,” the report added.

According to the report, the pair had designed and carried out the joint “heroic al-Funduq operation”, which killed three Israelis and wounded eight others in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli soldiers also abducted the bodies of the two Palestinian fighters after fatally wounded them, it further said.

In a separate report, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that the two fighters were from the town of Qabatiya but were surrounded and killed by Israeli forces at a house in Burqin, a town in the vicinity of Jenin, on Wednesday evening.

According to the WAFA report, Shalabi, 30, and Nazzal, 25, were killed after Israeli drones launched strikes on the besieged house.

“The occupation forces demolished the besieged house and razed it to the ground, after bulldozing it with a heavy bulldozer,” it added.

A day earlier, the Gaza-based Hamas condemned the Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, for “shedding blood” in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

It said the forces of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority had blockaded the Razi Hospital and arrested wounded Palestinian fighters in a move that “crosses all red lines and national ethics.”

The attack on Jenin, where the regime’s forces have carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions over the past year, comes only a few days after the start of a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted numerous raids in the West Bank, which escalated after the onset of the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been ruthlessly attacked by Israeli settlers.

At least 859 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the health ministry.

MNA/Press TV