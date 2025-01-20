Gaza death toll surpasses 47,000 as ceasefire takes hold

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in the past 24 hours 60 people were killed and another 62 bodies were recovered.

Earlier, Gaza’s emergency rescue agency said the search is now on through the vast debris of downed buildings for an estimated 10,000 buried bodies, according to Al Jazeera.

Remains of 97 bodies recovered in Rafah city: Medical sources

Earlier we reported that 47 bodies have been found in the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, and transferred to the European Gaza Hospital.

Medical sources now tell Al Jazeera that the corpses of 97 Palestinians have now been recovered from various areas in the destroyed city since the ceasefire took effect on Sunday.

The Palestinian Civil Defense agency said the search for an estimated 10,000 bodies buried in rubble since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza continues on the second day of the truce.

MNA