Palestinian Resistance Committees thanks Iran for its support

According to a statement carried by the Al-Manar news network on Monday, the committees honored the memory of resistance leaders and commanders who sacrificed their lives for the cause, emphasizing Iran’s pivotal role in backing Palestine.

“After more than 470 days of aggression, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and the mass killing [of Palestinians] by the Zionist regime, aided by the military and financial support of the US and the West, the resistance and its negotiating team managed to fulfill the rightful demands of our people,” the statement read, referring to the ceasefire.

It noted that the ceasefire, which took effect on Sunday, is the result of the resilience, steadfastness, and sacrifices of the Palestinian nation.

The committees paid tribute to the martyrs of Gaza, the West Bank, the occupied territories, Hezbollah, Ansarullah, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

They also saluted the spirits of key figures such as Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, and Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan, among other leaders whose names, they said, are forever etched in history.

The committees extended their gratitude to all allies of the Palestinian resistance, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Islamic resistance in Iraq, the Yemeni people and armed forces, and the leadership, nation, and armed forces of Iran, for their steadfast support during this critical phase.

The ceasefire took effect at 11:15 a.m. local time on Sunday, returning calm to Gaza for the first time in more than 15 months.

