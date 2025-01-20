Palestinian dies in Israeli jail due to medical negligence

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) announced in a joint statement on Sunday that Mohammad Yassin Khalil Jabr, 22, passed away the previous day, PressTV reported.

The statement added that Jaber, from the Dheisheh refugee camp located just south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, “had been held under administrative detention since December 11, 2023, and was being held at the Negev desert prison in the southern Israeli-occupied territories before his martyrdom.”

Even though the statement did not provide any detail about the circumstances surrounding his death, it did mention that Jabr had a severe wound in his abdomen a year and a half before his arrest.

With the death of Jabr, the number of administrative detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023 rose to six.

The total number of identified deaths among prisoners and detainees since the start of the bloody onslaught surged to 56 as well.

SD/