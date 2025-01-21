Iraqi Resistance ready to respond to any aggression

Mohammed Mahdi al-Bayati stressed that the official policy of Iraq is to keep the country away from conflicts, but resistance is the right of every state.

"Several Resistance groups in Iraq do not accept the presence of American invaders in this country, and therefore responding to any aggression is legitimate in terms of international law," he emphasized.

Referring to the process of prisoner exchange between the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime, he said that this process is nothing but a time for rest for the Palestinian fighters because the fight against the Zionists continues.

He also underlined that the operations of the Iraqi and Yemeni forces against the Israeli regime surprised the Zionists.

