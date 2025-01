An Israeli website on Monday morning that an Israeli officer was killed after a bomb exploded on the path of an Israeli military patrol in the northeast of the West Bank.

4 other Israeli soldiers have also been injured following the explosion, with some of them reported to be in critical condition.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, more than 700 Palestinian civilians have been martyred in the West Bank by Israeli troops and settlers.

MP/FNA1737360390949534727