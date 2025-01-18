  1. Politics
Jan 18, 2025, 5:03 PM

Israel violates ceasefire deal: Lebanon's new pres.

Israel violates ceasefire deal: Lebanon's new pres.

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Lebanon's new President Joseph Aoun said Wednesday that Israel violates the ceasefire deal reached between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and Israel.

Speaking in his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday, the president stated that continued violations and destruction of Lebanese border villages are completely in conflict with what is stated in the ceasefire agreement.

According to a statement by the Lebanese presidency on X, Aoun told Guterres during a meeting in Beirut that continued Israeli breaches were a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and the agreed ceasefire deal, Reuters reported. 

The ceasefire, which took effect on Nov. 27 and was brokered by the United States and France, requires Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

MA/PR

News ID 227084
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News