Israel violates ceasefire deal: Lebanon's new pres.

Speaking in his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday, the president stated that continued violations and destruction of Lebanese border villages are completely in conflict with what is stated in the ceasefire agreement.

According to a statement by the Lebanese presidency on X, Aoun told Guterres during a meeting in Beirut that continued Israeli breaches were a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and the agreed ceasefire deal, Reuters reported.

The ceasefire, which took effect on Nov. 27 and was brokered by the United States and France, requires Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

MA/PR