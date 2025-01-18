Islamic Jihad leader thanks Iran for all-out support

According to Al-Mayadeen, Ziad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, considered the resistance of the Palestinian people to be the most important reason for the Zionist regime’s acceptance of the ceasefire.

In a speech on Saturday, he added, “Iran has fully supported us over the past few decades and continues to support us. Iran was with us in Operation True Promise (against Israeli regime).”

The Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad continued to say that the Palestinian people stood with unparalleled courage against the oppression and crimes of the Zionist regime and emerged from the battlefield proudly with their resistance.

Al-Nakhalah said, “It is impossible for us to forget our brothers in Yemen, who, despite the distance, had an effective and active presence in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Storm.”

Referring to the role of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iraq in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Storm, the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad continued to say that, “We have an important battle ahead of us, which is to maintain internal cohesion and unity.”

Referring to the martyrs of the Lebanese Hezbollah, especially the great martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a symbol of jihad and resistance, he said, “We are leaving the battlefield with our weapons in our hands.”

Appreciating the role of Egypt and Qatar in establishing a ceasefire, Al-Nakhala said that the enemy will inevitably withdraw from the territories it has occupied.

