Jan 21, 2025, 6:50 PM

Iran’s envoy rejects a claim despite all Israeli crimes

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Despite all the crimes committed by the criminal Israeli regime against innocent people in Lebanon, Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani says the real winner of 470-day war is the Resistance Front.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Amani wrote, “After the ceasefire agreement reached between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, one of the foreign ambassadors residing in Lebanon claimed in a meeting with me that Israel has destroyed 80% of Hezbollah's operational and military capabilities! I asked him if this claim was true, why didn't the Zionist regime continue the war for a short period of time to complete the remaining 20% and claim victory?"

The Israeli regime and Prime Minister Netanyahu repeat this claim about Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in their psychological warfare, but the internal situation shows that despite all the crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime against people in Lebanon, the real winner of this 470-day war is the Resistance Front.

