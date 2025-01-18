Qassem warns Israel not to test Hezbollah patience

"We warn the Zionist enemy not to test our patience," the Hezbollah chief said in a video message on Saturday.

He also called on the Lebanese government to take a firm stance against Israeli aggression and to show determination in confronting the repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Zionist enemy, which has reached more than hundreds of cases.

"The Resistance and the Palestinian nation defeated Israel's big plan. We congratulate the Palestinian people and the Resistance on the ceasefire agreement, which shows the steadfastness of the Resistance. The Resistance got what it desired, but the enemy could not achieve what it wanted," he underlined, referring to the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Tel Aviv to end the war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Disputes within the Zionist regime are increasing and the only solution is the return of Palestine to its actual owners, he said elsewhere in his remarks.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has approved a deal with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza after more than 460 days of war in which Israeli forces have killed more than 46,788 Palestinians and wounded 110,453.

The Israeli cabinet ratified the ceasefire agreement early on Saturday morning after meeting for more than six hours, as Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement. It said that the cabinet has approved the framework for the return of the prisoners, adding that the framework for their release will come into effect on Sunday.

MP/IRN85722855