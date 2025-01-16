Russia reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement

Moscow anticipates that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip will serve as a foundation for enduring stabilization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing.

"We hope the agreement's implementation will lead to long-term stability in Gaza, allow displaced persons to return, and facilitate reconstruction of what was destroyed during the conflict. Additionally, we expect Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees exchanged under this accord to reunite with their families. It is our hope that Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov, presently in Gaza, will be among those freed," Zakharova emphasized, TASS reported.

The diplomat also highlighted that "representatives of the incoming US administration" were involved in the final stages of negotiations. "This achievement was primarily due to the persistent mediation by Qatari and Egyptian diplomats, whose efforts merit recognition," she added.

The spokeswoman also expressed hope that the implementation of the relevant agreements "will create the preconditions for improving the situation in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen."

