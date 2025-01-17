French president meets with caretaker Lebanese PM

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Mikati expressed his gratitude for Macron’s visit and emphasized the discussions on Lebanon’s pressing challenges, according to Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

"I had the honor this morning of welcoming President Emmanuel Macron to Lebanon," Mikati said.

"During our meeting, we discussed the current situation and the importance of continued support for Lebanon across all sectors, particularly in economic recovery and reconstruction efforts. President Macron showed great understanding of Lebanon’s challenges and pledged to follow up on these issues to support the new government."

When asked about France’s plans to provide support, Mikati revealed that Macron promised to convene a follow-up meeting similar to last October's Paris conference aimed at supporting the Lebanese Army and aiding displaced individuals.

"President Macron is also prepared to support Lebanon through a trust fund initiative the government plans to establish in collaboration with the World Bank for the reconstruction of the South, with local contributions also expected," Mikati added.

Regarding the impending deadline for the Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon, Mikati stated, "President Macron’s first meeting will be with US and French officers overseeing the implementation of measures related to the ceasefire and the full application of UN Resolution 1701. He will brief us on the outcome during the meeting at Baabda Palace later today. We are optimistic that the withdrawal will be completed within the set timeframe."

Mikati also addressed the issue of Israeli violations, confirming that they are being closely monitored by the committee responsible for implementing Resolution 1701.

"Complaints are being filed, and there are assurances that these violations will cease by the end of the 60-day period at the end of this month. We hope these promises will be upheld," Mikati stated.

When questioned about France’s role in guaranteeing the Israeli withdrawal, Mikati clarified, "We did not discuss this specific issue with President Macron. However, both the French and US sides are actively following this matter. President Macron reiterated his commitment to supporting Lebanon and strengthening cooperation. I emphasized the importance of preserving this historic relationship between our two nations and our peoples."

