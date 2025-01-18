Israel kills 122 Palestinians after Gaza ceasefire announced

The spokesman of the civil defense in Gaza announced that the number of martyrs since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement has increased to 122 people.

He added that there are 30 children and 32 women among the martyrs.

Over 266 Palestinians were also injured in the Israeli attacks after the announcement of the ceasefire, according to him.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has approved a deal with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza after more than 460 days of war in which Israeli forces have killed more than 46,788 Palestinians and wounded 110,453.

The Israeli cabinet ratified the ceasefire agreement early on Saturday morning after meeting for more than six hours, as Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement. It said that the cabinet has approved the framework for the return of the prisoners, adding that the framework for their release will come into effect on Sunday.

MP/6350129