Abu Hamza urges halting Israeli airstrikes amid Gaza truce

In a message issued addressing the families of the Zionist prisoners, Abu Hamza, announced that the Zionist regime must put an end to its heavy airstrikes amid the ceasefire process.

The attacks will lead to the death of Zionist prisoners, he added, calling on the families to pressure the Israeli army to stop the attacks as the groups of Resistance are making final preparations for the release of the prisoners, he added.

The statements come at a time when tensions between the Palestinian resistance and the regime are high and the situation of prisoners of war has turned into one of the sensitive issues.

The Israeli cabinet ratified the ceasefire agreement early on Saturday morning after meeting for more than six hours, as Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement. It said that the cabinet has approved the framework for the return of the prisoners, adding that the framework for their release will come into effect on Sunday.

