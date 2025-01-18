Iran's Army reacts to Gaza ceasefire

On the occasion of the ceasefire in Gaza, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army on Saturday issued a statement.

Extending congratulations to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army stressed, "This great victory strengthened the will of Resistance."

Terming the ceasefire a historic victory for the Resistance and a great epic of the Palestinian nation, the Army said, "We hail the resilience, steadfastness, and bravery of the courageous and determined people of Gaza and honor the great nation that endured the suffering and hardships of aggression, atrocities, and displacement."

"Today, after 15 months of the brutal crimes of the child-killing Zionist regime, the determination and perseverance of the brave people of Gaza have borne fruit, marking a decisive victory for this proud nation in the annals of the ancient land of Palestine."

"The people of Gaza, with their patience and steadfastness, have shown that no power can shake the firm resolve of this nation in achieving its legitimate rights."

It added that undoubtedly, Gaza's resistance marks a turning point in the history of the struggle against Zionism and in the path of the liberation of Palestine, and it inspires future generations in that land and serves as a beacon of hope for all free nations across the globe.

This great victory strengthened the will of the Resistance, made the fight for freedom more purposeful, and doubled the hope for the complete liberation of Palestine, it further added.

Honoring the efforts of the fighters of the Resistance Front in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and backing the sacred cause of the Palestinian people until the complete liberation of Palestine.

