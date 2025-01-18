Gaza ceasefire to begin on Sunday morning

“We advise our brethren to remain cautious, exercise the utmost care, and wait for instructions from official sources,” spokesperson Majed al-Ansari wrote in a post on X in Arabic, Al Jazeera reported.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has approved a deal with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza after more than 460 days of war in which Israeli forces have killed more than 46,788 Palestinians and wounded 110,453.

The Israeli cabinet ratified the ceasefire agreement early on Saturday morning after meeting for more than six hours, as Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement. It said that the cabinet has approved the framework for the return of the prisoners, adding that the framework for their release will come into effect on Sunday.

MP/