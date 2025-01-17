Iran, Russia ink landmark strategic partnership deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a speech after signing landmark agreement with Iran. He said that the landmark strategic partnership deal adds "momentum" to Iran-Russia ties.

The new Russia-Iran strategic partnership sets ambitious goals in various fields, Putin said.

He stressed the importance of further enhancing friendly relations.

Putin said "I discussed the situation in Syria with Pezeshkian," voicing his support for the Wednesday-announced Gaza ceasefire.

The Iranian President also made a speech after signing the landmark strategic agreement with Russia, where he said that the strategic partnership agreement will open a new chapter in bilateral ties with Russia.

Pezeshkian further said "Tehran welcomes peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine."

This item is being updated...