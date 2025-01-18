How did Arab media report on Iran-Russia Strategic Agreement?

The signing of Comprehensive Strategic Agreement by the presidents of Iran and Russia during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow on Friday has drawn the attention of analysts and Arabic-language news media who have focused on the relations between the two countries and their strategic alliance.

The Sky News website published a relevant report and wrote, "In the light of the geopolitical developments, Iran and Russia are seeking to strengthen bilateral relations in regional and extra-regional contexts, and this action carries various messages."

The signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Agreement between Russia and Iran, just days before US President Donald Trump entered the White House, has given a boost for the two countries to further enhance their bilateral relations. Many analysts believe that by signing this agreement, Iran and Russia have directly challenged the ongoing pressure from the Western countries imposed against them.

This strategic agreement could further worry Western countries, especially given the uncertainty about Trump's administration. The two countries have established a strong alliance while insisting on their independence in decision-making.

The Arabic section of the Swiss Info news website also reported, "By signing this agreement, Iran and Russia are strengthening their military cooperation within the framework of a strong alliance.”

Moscow and Tehran, which have been under sanctions by Western countries, have expanded their mutual relations even more in recent years.

Russia and Iran, along with China and North Korea, are seeking to create a balance to counter the United States. Moscow and Tehran have built strong ties and support each other regarding the international and regional issues.

Al-Ghad Network website also wrote,” With the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Agreement between Russia and Iran and the formation of a bilateral alliance between them, one of the concerns of Western countries, led by the United States, has become a reality. This action took place just a few days before Trump's inauguration and taking power in the United States. This is while the Kremlin spokesman has denied any connection between the timing of the signing of this agreement and Trump's inauguration.

The American Alhurra website also reported, "The comprehensive strategic agreement between Iran and Russia could raise concerns in the West. This is while that Tehran and Moscow having announced that strengthening their relations will not be carried out against any other country."

In its report, the news website referred to the clauses included in the aforementioned agreement inked between Russia and Iran, especially the sections on strengthening military and defense cooperation.

The Emirati newspaper Al Watan wrote, "The signing of the joint agreement between Iran and Russia is a challenge to Western countries and the United States, as they have always tried to prevent the alliance between Moscow and Tehran by imposing more sanctions. The two countries are sending the message that they will stand up to Western pressure through their cooperation."

The Egyptian Al-Shorouk News Agency also wrote in a report, "Finally, a comprehensive strategic agreement was signed between Iran and Russia; an agreement that could spark concern in Western countries. Officials from the two countries announced that they are signing this agreement in order to strengthen joint relations in the economic, political, military, defense fields.”

