Araghchi comments on Iran-Russia partnership treaty

The nature of this treaty is mainly economic and it includes all economic fields including trade, investment, tourism, transportation, and energy, the top Iranian diplomat said on Saturday morning.

In addition to the economy field, the treaty includes different other fields such as culture, judiciary, legal cooperation, and parliamentary ties, according to him.

Araghchi expressed hope that with such a foundation in the relations between the two countries, the economic, cultural, and political relations between Iran and Russia will proceed more easily and in a better framework from now on.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart have signed a long-term partnership deal known as the "Comprehensive Strategic Agreement" to strengthen the relations between the two nations.

