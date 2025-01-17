Iran-Russia partnership treaty to open new horizons for both

Considering the approaches that exist in the world, signing and exchanging strategic documents will help make relations between the two countries more stable and effective for a certain period.

Now, the opportunity has been provided to sign such a document between Iran and Russia, he said, adding that several negotiations and expert-level talks have so far been held to draft it (document).

Nuclear energy is the oldest and most stable area of ​​cooperation between Iran and Russia, so the commissioning Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which is being operated by Iranian expert engineers, is solid evidence for the claim.

The second and third units of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which are part of the power plant development contracts, are under construction, Eslami noted.

The state visit of President Pezhakian to Russia and negotiations with high-ranking officials of the host country will help develop bilateral relations in the future.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Russia’s capital Moscow on Friday at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold high-profile talks between the two states.

