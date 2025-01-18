Russia-Iran pact an example of relations btw equal states

"It [the treaty] sets an example of how one should build relations between sovereign and equal states," Lavrov said in comments to the Mayak radio station.

Putin and Pezeshkian signed a comprehensive strategic partnership pact between the two countries earlier in the day. The Russian president, for his part, called the document a breakthrough and the tasks set in the two countries' new agreement ambitious. according to TASS.

Putin said on the same day that the new agreement would give the two countries' partnership an additional impetus in all directions. He also pointed out the importance of Pezeshkian's visit to Russia, as his arrival gives him an opportunity to discuss all areas of cooperation.

