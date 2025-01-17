Iran congratulates Hamas on victory against Zionist regime

Araghchi made the remarks on Thursday evening in a telephone conversation with Deputy Head of the movement’s Political Bureau Khalil al-Hayya a day after a long-awaited truce deal was announced to end Israel’s brutal onslaught on Gaza.

Araghchi praised the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli genocide and unprecedented crimes of the regime over the past 15 months.

He said the Palestinian resistance forced the occupying regime of Israel to surrender and accept the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

He emphasized the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in continuing to support the Palestinian cause and the legitimate and lawful resistance of the Palestinian people against the occupation and the violation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, according to Press TV.

Meanwhile, the Hamas official also provided updates to the Iranian foreign minister on the latest situation in Gaza and the ceasefire negotiations.

Al-Hayya appreciated the support of the Iranian leadership, government, and nation, and hailed the support of the resistance groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq for the Palestinian people.

He considered this support to be very effective in achieving this great victory and emphasized that the resilient and brave Palestinian people will continue to resist with exemplary empathy and solidarity until all their legitimate rights are realized.

The ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, was announced by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani late on Wednesday. It consists of three phases and would come into effect on Sunday over 42 days.

The truce deal, which would potentially bring an end to Israel's devastating genocidal aggression on the territory, stipulates that a large-scale prisoner exchange will occur, including the release of 1,000 prisoners from Gaza and hundreds of detainees serving lengthy sentences.

The first stage involves the release of 33 captives, including "children, women, female soldiers, men above 50, and the wounded and sick," as well as a gradual, partial withdrawal of invading Israeli units.

Israel launched its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after Hamas-led resistance groups carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since October, the occupying regime has killed at least 46,788 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 110,450 others, in Gaza.

