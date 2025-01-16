NATO welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas

"NATO welcomes the ceasefire & hostage release agreement in Gaza. We commend Egypt, Qatar & USA for their efforts in brokering this deal that brings hope to the region," Javier Colomina special representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, wrote on X.

Earlier late Wednesday evening, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani announced that mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo, and Washington had led to an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Colomina added, "Full implementation of the agreement will be crucial as a first step to greater stability in the Middle East."

Separately, Denmark joined many other European countries on Thursday to welcome the cease-fire deal, saying it has created "new hope & momentum."

"New humanitarian contribution on its way to Palestinian people with ambition to support civilians and promote early recovery efforts in Gaza," the Foreign Ministry wrote on X, citing Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Anadolu Agency reported.

The cease-fire announcement comes on the 467th day of Israel's genocide in Gaza, which has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

MP/