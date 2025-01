TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – People from all walks convened at Tehran’s Palestine Square late on Thursday to celebrate the victory of people of Gaza over the occupying regime of Israel. Israeli regime officially signed truce agreement in Doha on Friday.

Following the announcement of a ceasefire between Hamas and the occupying regime of Israel, the rally showcased both jubilation and steadfast solidarity with the people of Gaza after 465 days of conflict.