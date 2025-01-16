Top Iranian, Egyptian diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a phone conversation on Thursday night.

During the phone talk, Araghchi and Abdelatty discussed the Gaza ceasefire deal and the bilateral relations between Tehran and Cairo.

Welcoming the agreement reached to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and stop the crimes of the Israeli regime, Araghchi thanked Egypt for its efforts in this regard and expressed hope that the arrangements foreseen in the agreement will be fully implemented.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, for his part, expressed satisfaction with reaching the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and expressed hope that the implementation of this agreement will lead to the reduction of the sufferings of the people of Gaza.

