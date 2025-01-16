Israel ‘must not be allowed to violate the ceasefire’

“The Israeli government must not be allowed to violate the ceasefire,” Erdogan said at a news conference in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Al Jazeera reported.

The world “must fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities toward Gazans”, Erdogan said.

“Despite losing more than 50,000 martyrs, mostly women and children, Gaza did not surrender, could not be subdued, and Gazans did not bow down to the oppressors,” he added.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was reached with the mediation of Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, and it is supposed to be implemented on Sunday, January 19. In the first phase of this agreement, which is set to last for 42 days, the Hamas movement will hand over 33 Zionist prisoners (alive and dead) in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

MP/