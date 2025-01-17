US warplanes strike northwest Yemen in fresh aggression

Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel reported on Friday morning that American warplanes conducted at least five airstrikes on the Harf Sufyan district in the province, Press TV reported.

The attacks followed remarks by leader of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, on Thursday that Yemeni armed forces would continue launching attacks against Israeli-linked targets if strikes continue on Gaza.

“Our military operations will continue in support of the Palestinian people if the Israeli enemy continues its genocidal massacres and escalation before implementing the ceasefire agreement,” Houthi said in the televised speech..

Yemenis have been hitting Israeli and American targets in support of Palestinians in Gaza since Israel launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, and in response to the American-British aggression on their homeland.

The Yemeni army has been also targeting ships linked to Israel, the United States, or the United Kingdom to force an end to the Tel Aviv regime’s brutal war on Gaza.

The operations have effectively shut down the Eilat port south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic setbacks for the Israelis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Israel has killed more than 46,780 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 111,000 other individuals in Gaza since the onset of the war.

