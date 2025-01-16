Iran sees no limits to broaden cooperation with Tajikistan

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Tajikistan Mohammed Taher Zakirzadeh in Dushanbe on Thursday.

Referring to the civilizational records and linguistic and cultural commonalities of the two countries, President Pezeshkian said, "I don't feel alienated when traveling to Tajikistan. We speak the same language and there is a long history of thousands of years of friendship between the two nations."

The Iranian president described the relations between the two countries as important, and that Iran has no limits to expanding relations with Tajikistan, and wherever there is a problem, "we will try to solve it".

"I hope that the cooperation documents that were signed between the two countries today will be fully implemented as soon as possible and we will be able to witness the increasing development of cooperation between the two countries," he added.

