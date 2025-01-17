https://en.mehrnews.com/news/226999/ Jan 17, 2025, 9:42 AM News ID 226999 Politics Politics Jan 17, 2025, 9:42 AM Pres. Pezeshkian departs for Moscow from Dushanbe TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan for Moscow, the capital of Russia on Friday. This item is being updated... News ID 226999 کپی شد Related News Iran sees no limits to broaden cooperation with Tajikistan Ready to remove investment barriers btw Iran, Tajikistan Tajikistan a strategic partner for Iran, Pezeshkian says Iran, Tajikistan ink 23 memoranda of understanding Tags Masoud Pezeshkian Moscow Iran-Russia
