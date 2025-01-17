  1. Politics
Jan 17, 2025, 11:38 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian arrives in Russia on state visit

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow, the capital of Russia on Friday on an official visit.

The president of Iran was welcomed at the Moscow airport by Russian energy minister and some other high-ranking Russian officials upon his arrival.

Pezeshkian is in Moscow to discuss and sign a strategic partnership agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Iranian president is slated to hold a meeting with president Putin followed by attending a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations of the two countries. After signing the "Comprehensive Strategic Document," the presidents will explain the results of their consultations at a press conference.

This item is being updated...

