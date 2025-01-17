Pres. Pezeshkian arrives in Russia on state visit

The president of Iran was welcomed at the Moscow airport by Russian energy minister and some other high-ranking Russian officials upon his arrival.

Pezeshkian is in Moscow to discuss and sign a strategic partnership agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Iranian president is slated to hold a meeting with president Putin followed by attending a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations of the two countries. After signing the "Comprehensive Strategic Document," the presidents will explain the results of their consultations at a press conference.

