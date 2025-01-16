  1. Politics
Iranian, Tajik presidents hold meeting in Dushanbe

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – The presidents of Iran and Tajikistan held a meeting on Thursday morning in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

 Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Dushanbe on Wednesday night to hold talks with his counterpart Emomali Rahmon and sign a number of MoUs between the two countries.

Masoud Pezeshkian, who had traveled to Tajikistan at the official invitation of President Emomali Rahmon, was welcomed by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda upon his arrival at Dushanbe Airport.

Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan inked as many as 13 cooperation documents in Dushanbe on Wednesday in various fields to broaden bilateral relations.

The documents were signed as part of an Iran-Tajikistan Business Forum in Dushanbe where Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Reza Salehi Amiri headed an Iranian trade delegation.

