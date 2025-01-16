Ready to remove investment barriers btw Iran, Tajikistan

President Pezeshkian made the comments in the " Iran-Tajikistan Business, Investment and Tourism Conference," in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday, which was also attended by President Emomali Rahmon.

Addressing the conference, the Iranian president attached great importance to the expansion of ties between Tehran and Dushanbe in al fields, especially in cultural and economic areas, saying that "One of the topics that my dear brother Emomali Rahmon referred to at this conference was tourism, on which he told us in detail. In order to expand these connections, we must facilitate the rules of travel between the two countries. In this case, tourism, investment, and trade can increase, so if we can develop this process and make it easy for you to come to Iran, invest, and do business, and we can also easily come to Tajikistan, invest, and do business, it would be very welcoming and favorable."

"Also, in scientific, technological, economic, and cultural affairs, we can easily exchange travel to each other's countries by air, land, and rail. There are laws that facilitate travel between us and you," Pezeshkian said.

"I expect the Joint Commission to look deeper and more precisely at the programs on these issues. We in the Iranian government will facilitate regulations, laws, customs duties, and preferential trade so that we can do business with you more comfortably. We are ready to remove all existing obstacles to investment and trade. There are no limits to establishing relations with our friendly country, Tajikistan," he continued.

"We can easily exchange science, industry, technology, agriculture, and experiences between the two countries," Pezeshkian added.

"If you come to Iran and we come to Tajikistan and invest, and the markets of the two countries are opened to each other and strict regulations are removed, both countries will succeed," the Iranian president concluded.

The president of Tajikistan delivered a speech at the conference, during which he noted that "The shared language (Persian) between Iran and Tajikistan is a blessing."

"Strengthening and expanding trade, economic, and tourism investments will be feasible through [strengthened] cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries," Emomali Rahmon also noted.

