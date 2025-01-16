Tajik president stresses need for increased coop. with Iran

"We are pleased with the continuation of constructive dialogue between the governments of Iran and Tajikistan at various levels. Our country welcomes the expansion of inter-parliamentary relations, the increased activities of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, and a growth in official visits between the two countries," said Rahmon in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Dushanbe on Thursday.

"During the special meeting between the delegations of the two countries, the level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries was reviewed. At the end of the talks, a series of cooperation documents were signed, which will provide the legal ground to expand bilateral relations," the Tajik president also said.

"Strengthening bilateral activities, including the long-term Exports and Trade Cooperation Plan for 2030 and its roadmap, were assessed. We expressed our interest in growing cooperation, especially in investment, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The extensive use of Tajikistan's free trade zones was emphasized," he highlighted.

"Yesterday, in Dushanbe, on the sidelines of this state visit, a meeting between representatives of the private sectors of the two countries was held. 13 cooperation documents worth more than $450 million were signed, which is a sign of the possibility of cooperation between investors of the two countries. Our country emphasized the further growth of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of effective measures in the area," the president continued.

"The increase in the exchange of goods between the two countries in recent years was discussed. The use of transit potential of both sides was considered. The use of the potential of [Iranian port cities of] Bandar Abbas and Chabahar was discussed during this visit. We welcome the cancellation of the visas between the two countries as the influential role of this measure in the growth of tourism is significant. Given the extensive linguistic, historical and cultural similarities between the two countries, increasing measures in the field of cultural exchanges were discussed," he further noted.

"Considering the situation in the region, the necessity of security cooperation between the two countries to counter the emergence of terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime was discussed. Morover, the necessity of the international community to think of an immediate solution to end the unrest in the Middle East was emphasized. We expressed satisfaction with the process of partnership and cooperation with Iran in international institutions. We expressed our readiness to continue this process," asserted Rahmon.

"In my opinion Mr. Pezeshkian's visit to Tajikistan is a new stage of growth and development in the relations between the two countries. We consider the results of Mr. Pezeshkian's visit to Tajikistan as the beginning of a new chapter in the growth and development of relations between the two countries. In conclusion, we wish the Iranian President luck and success, as well as tranquility and comfort for the friendly and dear people of Iran," the Tajik president concluded.

