Iran start Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 on high

The national Iranian team will face Ukraine later in the day in the preliminary round, Tehran Times reported.

The Group Phase will consist of four groups of three.

Two teams from Division 2 will qualify for the men's and women's Water Polo World Cup 2025—Super Final, joining the six men’s and women’s teams that will be eligible through the Division 1 Tournaments.

The FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships will take place in Singapore from 11 July through 3 Aug. 2025.

The Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 is being held in Istanbul, Turkey from December 18 to 21.

MNA