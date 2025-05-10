Iran advance to 2025 FIP Arena World Polo C'ship

Team Melli first lost to Pakistan 17-14 but in the second match they defeated their opponents 19-13 and booked their berth in the World Polo Championship, to be held in the US, according to Tehran Times.

First time that Saudi Arabia has hosted the Asian polo final, and is in line with the country’s successful record of hosting international events across various sports.

It is one of the world's oldest known team sports, having been adopted in the Western world from the game of Chovgan, with its origins tracing back to ancient Persia between the 6th century BC and the 1st century AD.

