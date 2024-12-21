  1. Sports
Iran advance to semis of Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian men’s national Water Polo team has cruised into the semifinals of the Men's Water Polo World Cup 2025, Division 2, held in Turkey.

Iran defeated Portugal 15-11 in the quarterfinals of the Men's Water Polo World Cup 2025, Division 2, advancing to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Iran will compete against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Previously in the tournament, Iran won against South Africa with a score of 21-4 and beat Ukraine 16-14 in Group A to secure their spot in the quarterfinals.

Two teams from Division 2 will qualify for the Men's and Women's Water Polo World Cup 2025 Super Final, alongside six teams from the Division 1 Tournaments.

The FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships will be held in Singapore from July 11 to August 3, 2025.

The Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, from December 18 to 21.

