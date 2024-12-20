Seizure of Syrian territories Zionist 'Greater Israel' scheme

“The Israeli enemy pursues a plan called the David’s Corridor, which seeks to grab more lands and extend toward the US-occupied and Kurdish-held areas on the banks of the Euphrates River,” Abul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech Thursday.

He touched on Israel's dream of reaching the Euphrates, saying the regime sees the situation as just ripe since there is no obstacle to its inroads in Syria.

The Israeli military, he said, is destroying Syria’s military facilities which belong to the Arab nation and are necessary to confront the Tel Aviv regime’s acts of aggression.

The Ansarullah leader hit out at Syria's new rulers for not doing anything to protect strategic weapons and military premises in the country, leaving them vulnerable to Israeli attacks.

“The Israeli enemy’s destruction of Syria’s defense capabilities represents a criminal aggression, a blatant violation, and an assault on its national sovereignty,” he said, according to Press TV.

He also warned that Israel is pursuing a plan to occupy fertile lands in southern Syria.

Houthi then took a swipe at the US and its Western allies for terming brazen and vicious Israeli aggression on Syria as “acts of self-defense,” stating that the atrocities constitute a flagrant violation of all international principles.

He pointed to Western double standards, saying the genuine self-defense by resistance factions in Gaza and Lebanon is being portrayed as terrorism.

Houthi said the chaos in Syria has enabled more Israeli land grabs amid the armed groups’ silence and inaction.

Furthermore, he said the Palestinian cause is the foremost issue of the Muslim world, and Israel poses a great threat to all people, particularly Arabs.

He stressed that the new Syrian rulers have been ordered not to make any anti-Israel comments, stating that Muslims should defend Gaza just as the Europeans are backing Ukraine.

“The Muslim Ummah is viewed by its enemies as a naive, stupid and ignorant community that can be easily deceived,” Houthi said.

He said Muslim countries’ inaction has emboldened Israel to press ahead with its occupying agenda.

Houthi stressed that the Yemeni armed forces will continue their operations against Israel in support of the Palestinians and their resistance groups.

He said in the past week alone, Yemeni missile attacks have hit several Israeli targets in the occupied territories, causing great damage and chaos there.

MNA