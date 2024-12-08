Iran makes history by winning Asia-Pacific Deaf Games c’ship

Iranian athletes participated in nine categories during this edition of the games, competing under the slogan "A Cry for Peace in Silence."

They achieved remarkable success, winning a total of 60 medals, which included 24 gold, 16 silver, and 20 bronze.

This marks the first time the Iranian deaf sports team has claimed the championship in Asia.

Throughout the games, they closely competed with athletes from South Korea and China, ultimately surpassing both countries in the medal tally.

In the previous two Asian Deaf Games, Iran finished in fifth place.

On the final day of the 10th Asian Deaf Games, a match between the Iranian and Japanese football teams will take place. If the Iranian team wins, it will increase their gold medal count to 25.

This tournament, considered a precursor to the Deaflympics in Japan next year, is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 8 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Asia Pacific Deaf Games is a multi-sport event for the deaf, established in 1984 and held every four years in the Asia Pacific region. It succeeded the "Far Eastern Deaf Football Championship," which took place in Taipei in 1983.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government spokesperson congratulated Iran's deaf sports caravan on winning the championship in Malaysia.

We are proud of you for raising the flag of our beloved Iran, Fatemeh Mohajerani wrote in her congratulatory message on Saturday night.

AMK/IRN85682989--85683067