Dec 4, 2024, 10:55 AM

Iranian women makes history at Asia-Pacific Deaf Games

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Iranian female runner Zahra Chehrealam made history by winning a bronze medal at the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games held in Malaysia.

Chehrealam from Iran won a bronze medal in the 5000m for the first time for her country in the sporting event.

Also, Iranian men's athlete, Mehran Sarfaraz, won a bronze medal in the tournament.

Iran has sent a total of 150 male and female athletes to participate in nine different sports at the Games.

This tournament, considered a precursor to the Deaflympics in Japan next year, is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 8 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Asia Pacific Deaf Games is a multi-sport event for the deaf, established in 1984 and held every four years in the Asia Pacific region. It succeeded the "Far Eastern Deaf Football Championship," which took place in Taipei in 1983.

