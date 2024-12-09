Iran football team runner-up at Asia-Pacific Deaf Games

On Sunday, Team Melli lost to Japan 3-1 in the final match, finishing in second place in the tournament.

Iran had previously defeated Japan 3-1 in the preliminary round.

Iran has sent a total of 150 male and female athletes to participate in nine different sports at the Games.

The tournament, which is seen as a precursor to the Deaflympics in Japan next year, is being held from December 1 to 8 in Kuala Lumpur.

Asia Pacific Deaf Games is a deaf multi-sport event established in 1984 which is held every four years in the Asia Pacific region. It is the successor to the "Far Eastern Deaf Football Championship" which was held in Taipei in 1983.

