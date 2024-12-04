Iran table tennis team win bronze at Asia-Pacific Deaf Games

The Iranian team, comprised of Farzad Cheraghi, Amir Assadzadeh, and Omid Izadseta, emerged victorious against their rivals from India to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Iran was defeated by China and ultimately secured third place in the tournament.

Iran has sent a total of 150 male and female athletes to participate in nine different sports at the Games.

This tournament, considered a precursor to the Deaflympics in Japan next year, is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 8 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Asia Pacific Deaf Games is a multi-sport event for the deaf, established in 1984 and held every four years in the Asia Pacific region. It succeeded the "Far Eastern Deaf Football Championship," which took place in Taipei in 1983.

