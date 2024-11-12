Iran ambassador to return to Lebanon

Mojtaba Amani, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut, met and talked with Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, before being sent back to the mission.

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who was taken to Tehran for treatment after being injured as a result of the terrorist explosion of pagers in Beirut, will leave for the mission in Beirut after recovering.

In the meeting with Amani, the foreign minister emphasized the necessity of taking all the necessary measures and using political and international facilities to immediately stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, and presented the ambassador in Beirut with the necessary instructions for the upcoming period.

