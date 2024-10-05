Iranian FM’s trip to Lebanon 'brave and powerful move'

Araghchi's trip to Lebanon will have “important regional consequences,” the ambassador wrote on the social media platform X on Friday.

“Iran has always shown that it will stand by Lebanon in difficult situations,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never allow the fate of the region to be changed by America and the illegal Zionist entity,” Amani stated.

“The future will be decided by the countries of the region under the leadership of the resistance front,” he added.

Araghchi made an unannounced visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday.

Araghchi held talks with Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for the Lebanese government, nation, and Resistance Front in the face of the atrocities of the Israeli regime.

During the meeting, Araghchi extended the sincere condolences of the Iranian government and nation on the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other innocent Lebanese nationals as a result of the terrorist and brutal Israeli attacks and restated Tehran’s unflinching support for Lebanon in the struggle against the Tel Aviv regime.

AMK/PressTV