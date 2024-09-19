FM Araghchi visits Iran envoy to Lebanon at hospital

During his visit, Araghchi talked with Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi the attending physician of the Iranian envoy to get the latest updates about his condition.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon thanked the quick action of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and the Red Crescent Society in transferring a large number of injured people to Iranian hospitals and briefed the foreign minister on the details of Israeli terrorist attack in Lebanon.

Explaining about the treatment process of the envoy, Dr. Ghazizadeh Hashemi said that the envoy will soon return to his mission.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a phone call with the wife of the country’s ambassador to Lebanon has received the latest update on the situation of Mojtaba Amani about his treatment after being injured in an Israeli cyber terror attack in Beirut.

The top diplomat also announced his readiness to immediately transfer the Iranian ambassador and other injured people to Tehran for treatment if needed.

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a cyber-terror attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador, Mojtaba Amani was one of the victims of the pager blasts in Beirut.

