Iran FM voices regret over Europe inaction on Israeli crimes

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on Wednesday evening when that discussed bilateral relations and developments in the West Asia region.

“It is a matter of regret that no tangible action has been taken by the EU to counter Israel’s law-breaking measures and heinous crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon”, the top Iranian diplomat said.

The root cause of the ongoing crisis in the region is warmongering and genocide by the Israeli regime, Aragchi said.

Meanwhile, he stressed that despite the Zionist regime's warmongering, the Iranian nation has a history of seeking peace.

Valtonen said, for her part, said that Finland is concerned about the crisis in the region, expressing hope that peace and stability are restored to West Asia soon.

Further in their phone conversation, the two diplomats emphasized the need for the continuation of talks aimed expanding bilateral ties and boosting consular cooperation.

MNA