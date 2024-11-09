Iran warns of repercussions of war in West Asia

Addressing an international conference, titled “The School of Nasrallah”, held in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for concerted global efforts to rein in the Israeli regime.

He said the world must bear in mind that the impacts of the outbreak of war in West Asia will not be confined to the region, as its consequences might spread to faraway areas.

The Iranian foreign minister urged that the international community should push for the establishment of a fair ceasefire and help the people of Lebanon.

Araghchi also lashed out at the Zionist regime for rejecting all ceasefire proposals and proceeding with its genocidal crimes, while the international community has failed to stop Israel.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting the Resistance Front, stating that the resistance forces are not armed with missiles and military equipment alone, but are strengthened by the blood of martyrs.

SD/TSN