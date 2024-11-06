Iran, Pakistan to step up fight against terrorism

Speaking to reporters after a visit to Islamabad on Tuesday, Abbas Araghchi said the two neighbors have agreed to step up joint action against terrorist groups and enhance cooperation in this regard.

He stated that Iran and Pakistan also share views on the need to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes.

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to push for the cessation of the Israeli atrocities more seriously in international organizations, including in an upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Araghchi added.

During his visit to Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister had meetings with high-level political and military Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Army Staff General Sayed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah.

