Sharmahd was a German terrorist: Iran FM

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in an interview with German newspaper Der Spiegel.

Emphasizing the special relations between Germany and the Zionist regime, Araghchi said that 50,000 people were killed in Gaza by the Israeli regime, and "We have not even seen the German government issue a condemnation notice".

"Jamshid Sharmahd was the ringleader of a terrorist group. This is a fact that our friends in Germany ignore and do not like to point out," Araghchi said.

"By his choice, Sharmahd is responsible for the explosion of a mosque in Shiraz, in which fourteen people were killed and more than 200 people were injured," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that Sharmahd's confessions are related to before his arrest, not after the arrest! "When he was in America, in an interview with television channels, he had proudly mentioned this act and had said that he was at war with the Islamic Republic of Iran and was killing the people. Therefore, Sharmahd's crime as a terrorist and murderer of 14 people is clear."

